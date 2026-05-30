Oscar Health vs. UnitedHealth: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Oscar Health leverages its proprietary technology platform to disrupt the U.S. individual health insurance market.

UnitedHealth Group offers unmatched scale and diversified revenue streams through its Optum and UnitedHealthcare segments.

Which healthcare stock is the better addition to your portfolio for 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Oscar Health ›

Deciding between a high-growth challenger and a stable industry giant is a classic investor dilemma. You might be weighing Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) against UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) for your 2026 portfolio.

Oscar Health focuses on tech-enabled individual insurance plans, aiming for agility and digital member engagement. UnitedHealth provides insurance, technology, and clinical services to over 151 million people across the globe. Comparing these two shows how different business models tackle the complexities of the U.S. health system today.

The case for Oscar Health

Oscar Health operates primarily among healthcare stocks in the U.S. individual coverage market. It provides individual and family plans, alongside technology services such as Lucie Health Marketplace, designed to simplify the member experience. Since nearly 93% of its premiums come from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

For FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $11.7 billion, representing growth of roughly 27.5% compared to the prior year. This trend reflects a significant increase in membership, which reached nearly 3.2 million individuals by early 2026. Despite this revenue expansion, the company reported a net loss of nearly $443.2 million, resulting in a net margin of approximately -3.8% for the period.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.4x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholder equity, indicating the company maintains a conservative amount of leverage. The current ratio is approximately 0.9x, which measures short-term liquidity by comparing current assets to current liabilities, suggesting tighter liquidity since it is below 1.0. The company also generated roughly $1.1 billion in free cash flow, which is cash from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for UnitedHealth

UnitedHealth Group is a massive healthcare conglomerate serving approximately 151 million people through a diverse range of insurance and clinical services. The company operates through two primary segments, UnitedHealthcare for insurance and Optum for health technology and value-based care. Approximately 44% of its consolidated revenue comes from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which adds a layer of concentration risk to its business model.

In FY 2025, the company generated nearly $447.6 billion in revenue, which is an increase of roughly 11.8% over the previous year. This growth is driven by expanding service offerings and a workforce of more than 390,000 employees. Net income for the period was approximately $12.1 billion, resulting in a net margin of nearly 2.7% for the fiscal year.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.8x. This figure illustrates how much the company uses debt to finance its operations relative to the value owned by shareholders. The current ratio is roughly 0.8x, indicating potential liquidity constraints since the value is below 1.0. The company generated nearly $16.1 billion in free cash flow, representing the cash remaining after the business pays for its necessary capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

Oscar Health faces significant risks from changes to the Affordable Care Act, particularly regarding federal funding and premium tax credits. It must also accurately estimate medical expenses, as failing to predict costs or member health needs can hurt financial results. Heightened competition from regional insurers and national carriers like Centene also poses a constant threat to its market share.

For a company of the scale of UnitedHealth, managing medical costs effectively is vital to maintaining its net margin. Cybersecurity is another major concern, as any data breach involving sensitive patient information could lead to heavy fines and operational shutdowns. The company also faces significant regulatory risks and competition from other large providers like The Cigna Group in its various service markets.

Valuation comparison

UnitedHealth currently trades at a lower Forward P/E than its rival, though Oscar Health offers a more modest P/S ratio relative to its high growth.

Metric Oscar Health UnitedHealth Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 25.8x 20.6x 27.5x P/S ratio 0.5x 0.8x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Investors choosing between Oscar Health and UnitedHealth are really making a choice between stability and growth. The two companies operate in the same industry, but they represent very different investment opportunities.

Oscar Health is a relative newcomer to the insurance industry. It launched in 2014 and went public in 2021. Because Oscar is still a relatively young public company, investors have a much shorter track record to evaluate than they do with established insurers. It’s considered a “disruptor,” focusing on features like telemedicine and virtual care, as well as offering reward systems for healthy behavior, all accessed via a user-friendly app. It’s considered higher risk than established insurers, but as a small and growing company, the potential upside is compelling.

UnitedHealth, on the other hand, is a massive, stable market leader. It was founded in 1977 and went public in 1984, so it has a long track record of delivering impressive returns for shareholders. Its growth strategies include investments in Medicare Advantage, home healthcare, and hospice. It has faced significant challenges recently over allegations of fraud, data breaches, litigation over the denial of care, and more. This may affect its stock valuation.

As a somewhat conservative investor, one would expect me to choose UnitedHealth. It's a tough call for me, but despite UNH’s wealth-generating track record, I'm drawn to Oscar Health's potential despite the higher risk. And goodness knows the health insurance industry could use a disruptor or two.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.