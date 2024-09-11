Oscar Health Unusual Options Activity For September 11

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in OSCR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Oscar Health. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 75% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $42,840, and 7 calls, totaling $452,820.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $16.0 to $30.0 for Oscar Health over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Oscar Health stands at 253.67, with a total volume reaching 7,314.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Oscar Health, situated within the strike price corridor from $16.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Oscar Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.0 $1.4 $1.55 $30.00 $155.0K 159 1.0K OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.15 $0.65 $1.15 $25.00 $80.6K 219 14 OSCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.5 $2.25 $2.5 $25.00 $62.5K 494 250 OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.7 $5.4 $5.5 $17.00 $49.5K 100 90 OSCR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.75 $0.7 $0.7 $20.00 $42.8K 169 689

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Oscar Health, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Oscar Health Currently trading with a volume of 6,763,791, the OSCR's price is up by 17.92%, now at $20.54. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Oscar Health

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $28.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $28.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Oscar Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

