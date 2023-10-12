News & Insights

Oscar Health To Expand Individual And Family Plans To 165 New Counties In 13 States

October 12, 2023 — 07:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Healthcare technology company Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) announced Thursday its 2024 market expansion efforts for its Individual and Family Plans.

Oscar will expand its innovative, member-centric plans to 165 new counties in 13 states, making high-quality and affordable healthcare a reality for more consumers.

Starting in 2024, Oscar will have a footprint in 18 states and 512 counties and expand its presence in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

The expansion will improve access to care in underserved and rural markets through Oscar's consumer-focused technology platform.

Oscar is introducing new ways of serving its fast-growing and diverse member population, with offerings including tailored plan designs with high-frequency care routing and engagement for members who suffer from chronic illness, as well as enhancements to its program for Spanish-speaking members.

