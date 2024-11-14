Oscar Health rises 13.2%

Oscar Health (OSCR) is up 13.2%, or $1.78 to $15.27.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on OSCR:
- Oscar Health a new top pick at Baird
- Oscar Health Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Oscar Health reports Q3 EPS (22c), consensus (17c)
- BofA shakes up ratings of healthcare stocks following Trump win
- Five Below downgraded, Snowflake upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.