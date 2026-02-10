BioTech
OSCR

Oscar Health Q4 Loss Widens Despite Revenue Growth, Lifts FY26 Revenue Outlook; Stock Up

February 10, 2026 — 09:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Tuesday reported wider loss for the fourth quarter compared to the prior year, despite growth in revenues. The quarterly result was impacted by higher medical operating expenses.

The company now projects improved revenue for full-year 2026, compared to its previous outlook.

Currently, OSCR is up more than 6%, at $13.52.

The quarterly net loss attributable to the firm widened to $352.61 million from $153.55 million a year ago.

On a per-share basis, loss was $1.24 wider than $0.62 in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $2.81 billion from $2.39 billion in the year-ago period.

Total operating expenses were $3.138 bln, up from $2.540 bln last year. Medical operating expenses climbed to $2.620 billion, from $2.065 billion last year.

For the full year, the firm reported loss of $443.15 million, or loss per share of $1.69, compared with profit of $25.43 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $279.81 million from $199.23 million in 2024.

Full-year revenue increased to $11.70 billion from $9.18 billion a year ago.

Looking ahead to full-year 2026, the firm expects revenue to be in the range of $18.7 billion to $19.0 billion, up from the $11.70 billion reported to date.

Earnings from operations are projected to be in the range of $250 million to $450 million for the full year 2026.

OSCR has traded between $11.20 and $23.80 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $12.66, up 3.43%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OSCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.