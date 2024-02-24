Oscar Health (OSCR) Price Target Increased by 66.00% to 16.93

The average one-year price target for Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) has been revised to 16.93 / share. This is an increase of 66.00% from the prior estimate of 10.20 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.62% from the latest reported closing price of 16.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 382 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oscar Health. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSCR is 0.33%, an increase of 44.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.19% to 167,039K shares. The put/call ratio of OSCR is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 12,726K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,150K shares, representing an increase of 35.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 141.94% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 11,247K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 7,400K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,913K shares, representing an increase of 20.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 12.35% over the last quarter.

Vk Services holds 6,849K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,705K shares, representing a decrease of 70.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 5,718K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,407K shares, representing a decrease of 29.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 32.99% over the last quarter.

Oscar Health Background Information

Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care s\stem's status quo since our founding in 2012. The compan\Ŗs member-ırst philosoph\ and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 529,000 Americans across 291 counties, as of January 31, 2021. Oscar offers Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans. Its vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. Oscar takes this deınition a step further. The company improves its membersŖ experience b\ building trust through deep engagement, personali]ed guidance, and rapid iteration.

