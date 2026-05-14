Oscar Health (OSCR) Price Target Increased by 20.38% to 19.93

The average one-year price target for Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) has been revised to $19.93 / share. This is an increase of 20.38% from the prior estimate of $16.55 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.64% from the latest reported closing price of $23.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oscar Health. This is an decrease of 195 owner(s) or 35.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSCR is 0.18%, an increase of 17.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 186,241K shares. The put/call ratio of OSCR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 10,778K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 10,546K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company.

Thrive Capital Management holds 6,344K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BIT Capital holds 6,321K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,186K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 6.94% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,298K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,298K shares , representing an increase of 15.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 10.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.