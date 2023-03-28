Oscar Health names former Aetna head Mark Bertolini as CEO

Adds background, shares

March 28 (Reuters) - Health insurer Oscar Health Inc OSCR.N said on Tuesday that Mark Bertolini, former chief of Aetna Inc, will take on the role of its CEO next month, sending its shares up about 24% before the bell.

Bertolini was previously the chief executive officer of health insurance giant Aetna Inc, which is now a part of CVS Health Corp CVS.N.

The announcement by Alphabet-backed GOOGL.O Oscar Health comes as it focuses to become a profitable insurance business.

Bertolini, who became Aetna's CEO in 2010, sold the health insurance company to CVS Health Corp CVS.N in 2018 for nearly $70 billion.

He will succeed Mario Schlosser, who co-founded Oscar in 2012 with Joshua Kushner, and will now take the new title of president of technology and report to Bertolini.

