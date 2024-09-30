Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) ended the recent trading session at $21.21, demonstrating a +1.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.38%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 14.7% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.20, marking a 31.03% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.32 billion, up 61.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.01 per share and a revenue of $9.04 billion, signifying shifts of +100.82% and +54.2%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Oscar Health, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Oscar Health, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Oscar Health, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1574.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.74.

We can also see that OSCR currently has a PEG ratio of 41.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Multi line industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

