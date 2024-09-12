Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed at $21, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 13.57% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Oscar Health, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.03%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.32 billion, showing a 61.39% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.01 per share and a revenue of $9.04 billion, demonstrating changes of +100.82% and +54.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Oscar Health, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Oscar Health, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1550.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.15.

Meanwhile, OSCR's PEG ratio is currently 40.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Insurance - Multi line industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

