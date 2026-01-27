Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) ended the recent trading session at $14.88, demonstrating a -5.22% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.41% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 10, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.84, down 35.48% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.21 billion, showing a 33.98% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.35 per share and a revenue of $12.1 billion, demonstrating changes of -1450% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Oscar Health, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

