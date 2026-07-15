Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) was down 1.48% at $30.61. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.79% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of Oscar Health, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2026. On that day, Oscar Health, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 138.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.83 billion, up 68.58% from the year-ago period.

OSCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $18.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +127.81% and +59.85%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Oscar Health, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Oscar Health, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 66.11. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.09.

It is also worth noting that OSCR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Multi line industry stood at 1.13 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 169, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

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Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.