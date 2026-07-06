Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed at $31.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.3% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.12%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 31.29% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 5.36%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 138.2% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.83 billion, reflecting a 68.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $18.7 billion, which would represent changes of +127.81% and +59.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Oscar Health, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Oscar Health, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 68.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.94.

Investors should also note that OSCR has a PEG ratio of 2.25 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Multi line industry stood at 1.03 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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