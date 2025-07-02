Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed at $16.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -18.73% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 43.51% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.34, indicating a 70% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.86 billion, indicating a 28.96% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.61 per share and a revenue of $11.21 billion, indicating changes of +510% and +22.12%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 11.11% decrease. Oscar Health, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Oscar Health, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.2, which means Oscar Health, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

