Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed at $20.42, marking a -3.77% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.96% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.89%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.94%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 49.75% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 1.18%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.34, showcasing a 70% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.86 billion, indicating a 28.96% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.61 per share and a revenue of $11.21 billion, demonstrating changes of +510% and +22.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.11% lower. At present, Oscar Health, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Oscar Health, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.6. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.93 of its industry.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

