Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Moves -4.15%: What You Should Know

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed at $19.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.15% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 33.38% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 3.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 70% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.86 billion, showing a 28.96% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

OSCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $11.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +510% and +22.12%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 11.11% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Oscar Health, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Oscar Health, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.92, so one might conclude that Oscar Health, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

