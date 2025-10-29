Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Moves -3.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed at $18.91, marking a -3.22% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.22% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 0.91%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.55, marking a 150% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.09 billion, indicating a 27.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.42 per share and revenue of $12.06 billion, which would represent changes of -1520% and +31.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Oscar Health, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

