Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Moves -1.41%: What You Should Know

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed the most recent trading day at $16.80, moving -1.41% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.76%.

The company's stock has dropped by 15.85% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.20, reflecting a 31.03% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.32 billion, indicating a 61.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.01 per share and a revenue of $9.04 billion, indicating changes of +100.82% and +54.2%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Oscar Health, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Oscar Health, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1278. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.6, which means Oscar Health, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that OSCR has a PEG ratio of 33.76. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Multi line industry stood at 1.3 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

