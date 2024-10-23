Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Moves -0.56%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed at $15.94, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.92% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.96%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 26.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.68%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2024. On that day, Oscar Health, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.32 billion, up 61.39% from the year-ago period.

OSCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $9.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +100.82% and +54.2%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Oscar Health, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Oscar Health, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oscar Health, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 1202.25 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.67, so one might conclude that Oscar Health, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that OSCR currently has a PEG ratio of 31.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Insurance - Multi line was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, positioning it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

