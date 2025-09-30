Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed the most recent trading day at $18.93, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 14.83% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.55, showcasing a 150% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.09 billion, indicating a 27.51% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.42 per share and a revenue of $12.06 billion, indicating changes of -1520% and +31.44%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oscar Health, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.