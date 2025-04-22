Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed at $11.60, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.66%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.71%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 16.62% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.83, marking a 33.87% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.8 billion, up 30.75% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.69 per share and a revenue of $11.04 billion, indicating changes of +590% and +20.34%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Oscar Health, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Oscar Health, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.84, which means Oscar Health, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.