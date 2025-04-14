Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) standing at $12.42, reflecting a -1.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.64%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 4.92% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.83, marking a 33.87% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.8 billion, indicating a 30.75% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $11.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +590% and +20.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Oscar Health, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Oscar Health, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.22. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.45 for its industry.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.