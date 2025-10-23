Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) ended the recent trading session at $19.62, demonstrating a -3.68% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.58% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.89%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 10.47% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.4%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2025. On that day, Oscar Health, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 150%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.09 billion, indicating a 27.51% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.42 per share and revenue of $12.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1520% and +31.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Oscar Health, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OSCR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

