Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) ending at $14.17, denoting a -0.07% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.81% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 5.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.2% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 4, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.58, up 12.12% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.46 billion, indicating a 71.91% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Oscar Health, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Oscar Health, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.46.

It is also worth noting that OSCR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Insurance - Multi line stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)

