Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed the latest trading day at $18.28, indicating a -1.08% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.20, indicating a 31.03% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.32 billion, up 61.39% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $9.04 billion, indicating changes of +100.82% and +54.2%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Oscar Health, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Oscar Health, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1386. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.38.

One should further note that OSCR currently holds a PEG ratio of 36.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Insurance - Multi line industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.21.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

