Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed at $14.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -10.52% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.07% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.18%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 17.3% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.82%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.51, showcasing a 355% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.79 billion, up 25.56% from the prior-year quarter.

OSCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.68 per share and revenue of $12.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -780% and +31.14%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 211.41% lower within the past month. Oscar Health, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Oscar Health, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 58.06. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.28.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.