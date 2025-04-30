Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed at $13.01, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.83, reflecting a 33.87% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.8 billion, indicating a 30.75% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.69 per share and a revenue of $11.04 billion, demonstrating changes of +590% and +20.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Oscar Health, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oscar Health, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Oscar Health, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.18.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, positioning it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

