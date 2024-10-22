Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) reached $16.03, with a +0.38% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

The company's stock has dropped by 28.48% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 4.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 7, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.20, marking a 31.03% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.32 billion, up 61.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $9.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +100.82% and +54.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Oscar Health, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Oscar Health, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1197.75. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.75.

We can also see that OSCR currently has a PEG ratio of 31.64. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Insurance - Multi line industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

