Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed at $15.92, marking a -3.81% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.06% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.76%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.39%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 10.11% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.72%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 10, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.84, marking a 35.48% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.21 billion, showing a 33.98% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.35 per share and revenue of $12.1 billion, indicating changes of -1450% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Oscar Health, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

