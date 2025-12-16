Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed at $15.71, marking a -2.66% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%.

The stock of company has risen by 13.26% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 3.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.31%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.84, showcasing a 35.48% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.21 billion, indicating a 33.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.35 per share and revenue of $12.1 billion, which would represent changes of -1450% and +31.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Oscar Health, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.88% higher. Right now, Oscar Health, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.