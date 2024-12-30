Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed at $13.58, marking a -1.59% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 20.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Oscar Health, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Oscar Health, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.12%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.46 billion, showing a 71.91% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

OSCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.01 per share and revenue of $9.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +99.18% and +57.71%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Oscar Health, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR)

