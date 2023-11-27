Oscar Health Inc - (OSCR) Price Target Increased by 6.74% to 9.69

The average one-year price target for Oscar Health Inc - (NYSE:OSCR) has been revised to 9.69 / share. This is an increase of 6.74% from the prior estimate of 9.08 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.94% from the latest reported closing price of 8.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oscar Health Inc -. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 12.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSCR is 0.22%, a decrease of 34.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 162,384K shares. The put/call ratio of OSCR is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 14,477K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,043K shares, representing a decrease of 66.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 58.38% over the last quarter.

Vk Services holds 11,705K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 8,150K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 7,407K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,919K shares, representing an increase of 20.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 35.06% over the last quarter.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 7,400K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,913K shares, representing an increase of 20.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 12.35% over the last quarter.

Oscar Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care s\stem's status quo since our founding in 2012. The compan\Ŗs member-ırst philosoph\ and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 529,000 Americans across 291 counties, as of January 31, 2021. Oscar offers Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans. Its vision is to refactor health care to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. Oscar takes this deınition a step further. The company improves its membersŖ experience b\ building trust through deep engagement, personali]ed guidance, and rapid iteration.

