Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) ending at $17.68, denoting a +1.67% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.08% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.64%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 4.82% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 1.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.16, reflecting a 328.57% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.18 billion, reflecting a 43.39% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and a revenue of $8.7 billion, representing changes of +95.08% and +48.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 35.71% decrease. Oscar Health, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

