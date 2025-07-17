Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Opinions on Recent Stock Volatility and Growth Prospects

Recent discussions on X about Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) have centered around the company's financial performance and future growth prospects amidst a volatile stock price. Many users have highlighted the company's strong sales growth and margin expansion, expressing optimism about its long-term potential despite short-term market fluctuations. The chatter often points to the company's innovative approach to health insurance as a key differentiator in a challenging sector.

However, there is also a notable undercurrent of concern regarding external risks, such as potential changes to ACA subsidies and regulatory uncertainties, which some believe could impact future enrollment and profitability. Sentiment on X reflects a divide, with some viewing recent price dips as a buying opportunity, while others caution against looming headwinds. These polarized opinions keep the conversation dynamic and highly engaged as investors weigh the risks and rewards of holding OSCR stock.

Oscar Health, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Oscar Health, Inc. insiders have traded $OSCR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSCR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELBERT O. JR. ROBINSON sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $410,750

Oscar Health, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of Oscar Health, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Oscar Health, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OSCR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 07/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 07/02/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

Oscar Health, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OSCR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $OSCR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jonathan Yong from UBS set a target price of $11.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $10.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 06/09/2025

