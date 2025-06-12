Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed at $14.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.34% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 14.45% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.88%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.34, signifying a 70.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.86 billion, reflecting a 28.96% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.61 per share and a revenue of $11.21 billion, representing changes of +510% and +22.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 11.11% decrease. Oscar Health, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oscar Health, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.07 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.92 of its industry.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

