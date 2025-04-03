Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed the most recent trading day at $13.61, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 3.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 5.97%.

The company's stock has dropped by 17.72% in the past month, falling short of the Finance sector's loss of 2.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.7%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.83, showcasing a 33.87% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.8 billion, up 30.75% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.69 per share and a revenue of $11.04 billion, indicating changes of +590% and +20.34%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Oscar Health, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Oscar Health, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.38. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.13.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

