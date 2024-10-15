Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed the most recent trading day at $17.37, moving -1.19% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.01%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 19.8% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 7, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.20, indicating a 31.03% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.32 billion, indicating a 61.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $9.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +100.82% and +54.2%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Oscar Health, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oscar Health, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 1318.5 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.65.

One should further note that OSCR currently holds a PEG ratio of 34.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Insurance - Multi line industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, positioning it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.