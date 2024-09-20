Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed the most recent trading day at $22.93, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 39.09% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.20, indicating a 31.03% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.32 billion, up 61.39% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.01 per share and a revenue of $9.04 billion, signifying shifts of +100.82% and +54.2%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Oscar Health, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oscar Health, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 1745.25 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.43 of its industry.

It's also important to note that OSCR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 46.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Multi line industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.23.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OSCR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

