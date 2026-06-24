Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed at $29.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.57% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 36.73% outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 138.2% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.83 billion, reflecting a 68.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $18.7 billion, indicating changes of +127.81% and +59.85%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Oscar Health, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oscar Health, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Oscar Health, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 63.68. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 9.59.

Also, we should mention that OSCR has a PEG ratio of 2.09. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Insurance - Multi line industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.92.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.