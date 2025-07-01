Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) was down 4.62% at $20.45. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 50.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.34, marking a 70% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.86 billion, up 28.96% from the year-ago period.

OSCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $11.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +510% and +22.12%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.11% lower. Oscar Health, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Oscar Health, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.13, so one might conclude that Oscar Health, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 95, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

