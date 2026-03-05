Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, OSCR broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of OSCR have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 13.8%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that OSCR could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider OSCR's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 3 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting OSCR on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.