Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) closed at $21.03, marking a +1.74% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.32% outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.55, down 150% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.09 billion, up 27.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.42 per share and revenue of $12.06 billion, which would represent changes of -1520% and +31.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. Currently, Oscar Health, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 68, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

