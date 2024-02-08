Oscar Health Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) shares continued to gain on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a reduced loss for the fourth quarter on improved revenues.

The fourth quarter net loss was $149.84 million, narrower than loss of $226.56 million a year ago.

Total quarterly revenues increased to $1.431 billion from $995.13 million last year.

Looking ahead to full year 2024, the company expects total revenue of $8.3 billion to $8.4 billion.

Currently, shares are at $16.26, up 21.25 percent from the previous close of $13.41 on a volume of 2,568,640.

