Oscar Health call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Oscar Health (OSCR) with 5,243 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing over 11 points to 73.92%. Dec-24 17.5 calls and Nov-24 17.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.27. Earnings are expected on February 5th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on OSCR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.