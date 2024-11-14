Oscar Health call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Oscar Health (OSCR) with 5,243 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing over 11 points to 73.92%. Dec-24 17.5 calls and Nov-24 17.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.27. Earnings are expected on February 5th.
