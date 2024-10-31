Oscar Health call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Oscar Health (OSCR) with 2,539 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 136.63%. Nov-24 19 calls and Nov-24 20 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.02. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

