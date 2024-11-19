Oscar Health Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OSCR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.39, changing hands as high as $18.25 per share. Oscar Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OSCR's low point in its 52 week range is $7.29 per share, with $23.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.84.

