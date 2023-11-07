Oscar Health Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OSCR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.25, changing hands as high as $6.88 per share. Oscar Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 17.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, OSCR's low point in its 52 week range is $2.05 per share, with $9.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.63.
Also see: Gas Utilities Dividend Stocks
ETFs Holding SDLP
SBBX shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.