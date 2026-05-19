Oscar Health (BIT:1OSCR) Price Target Increased by 14.86% to 16.05

The average one-year price target for Oscar Health (BIT:1OSCR) has been revised to €16.05 / share. This is an increase of 14.86% from the prior estimate of €13.97 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €6.51 to a high of €25.37 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.49% from the latest reported closing price of €20.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oscar Health. This is an decrease of 203 owner(s) or 37.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1OSCR is 0.16%, an increase of 23.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 195,744K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,644K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,218K shares , representing an increase of 20.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1OSCR by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 10,778K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 10,546K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 7,029K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,298K shares , representing an increase of 10.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1OSCR by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Thrive Capital Management holds 6,344K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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