Oscar Health Appoints Mark Bertolini As CEO

(RTTNews) - Health insurance company Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) announced Tuesday the appointment of Mark Bertolini to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective April 3, 2023. Co-Founder Mario Schlosser, will transition to President of Technology, reporting to Mark.

In his new role, Schlosser will lead product and engineering, with a focus on building Oscar's tech platform for the future and continuing to set the strategy for the +Oscar roadmap.

Bertolini is a national healthcare thought leader, and the former Chairman and CEO of Aetna Inc. During his tenure at Aetna, Bertolini led the company's transition from a traditional health insurance company to a consumer-oriented health care company.

Before joining Aetna, Bertolini held executive positions at Cigna, NYLCare Health Plans, and SelectCare, Inc., where he was President and Chief Executive Officer. Most recently, he served as Bridgewater's Co-CEO, and previously as Co-Chairman of the Operating Board.

Schlosser will continue as a member of the Board of Directors, and the Board will be expanded to add Bertolini.

In conjunction the announcement, Oscar is also reaffirming its 2023 guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.