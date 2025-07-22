Oscar Health Announces Prelim. Q2 Results, Revises FY24 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR), Tuesday announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter, expecting a loss from operations of approximately $230 million and a net loss of about $228 million.

Moreover, the company has revised its full year 2025 outlook. It now anticipates total revenue of $12.0 billion to $12.2 billion, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $120 million less than the loss from operations.

Analysts, on average, estimate revenue of $11.24 billion for the same year.

In the pre-market hours, Oscar's stock is trading at $13.84, up 1.73 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

